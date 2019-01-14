This expensive life

The harsh effects of the government’s ill-thought-out strategies are being faced by citizens. The unbridled inflation has broken the back of almost every person. People are being unable to fulfil their basic needs. People are made to bring a bucket full of money to the market and buy only a pocket full of useful things. Because of higher cost of living, people’s savings are literally zero. This means that even after retirement age, people will be compelled to work to keep their household running.

If the prevailing situation continues, people will never have a stable and financially secure life. The federal government must introduce people-friendly policies to improve people’s standard of living.

Hira Kiran Jalbani ( Larkana )