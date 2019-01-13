Balochitan grab JAK Karate crown

LAHORE: Balochitan with 90 points emerged winners in First JAK Inter-Provincial Karate Championship Lahore at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Saturday.

Punjab got 70 points to finish runners up followed by Islamabad 40 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 25 points.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He said that sports have significant importance in life and keeping in view this key feature Sports Board Punjab is making every possible effort to bring Punjab’s youth towards sports activities. Nadeem Sarwar was warmly received upon reach Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall. “Youngsters must learn the game karate. Sports Board Punjab is providing all facilities for the promotion of all sports”.

Nadeem Sarwar said: “Bringing young people into the grounds is our mission. Most of our youngsters have spent their time using computers and mobile etc at their homes”. Nadeem Sarwar further said that the game of karate is equally popular among boys and girls. “Sports Board Punjab will extend every kind of help for the promotion of karate”. Nadeem Sarwar congratulated the organisers for holding successful karate championship. Later, he also distributed prizes among prominent performers of the event.