close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2019

Pak squash team reaches Thailand

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan team arrived in Pattaya, Thailand to compete in the Asian Junior Squash starting in the city from January 16.

As many as 13 teams are competing in the event. Pakistan has been grouped alongside Sri Lanka and Chinese Taipei. Pakistan team for the event consists of Abbas Zaib, Harris Qasim, Farhan Hashmi and Hamza Khan.

Group Captain Tahir Sultan is team manager while Fazal Shah is team coach. Hussain Odhwani (Serena Hotel) is also accompanying the team.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports