Pak squash team reaches Thailand

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan team arrived in Pattaya, Thailand to compete in the Asian Junior Squash starting in the city from January 16.

As many as 13 teams are competing in the event. Pakistan has been grouped alongside Sri Lanka and Chinese Taipei. Pakistan team for the event consists of Abbas Zaib, Harris Qasim, Farhan Hashmi and Hamza Khan.

Group Captain Tahir Sultan is team manager while Fazal Shah is team coach. Hussain Odhwani (Serena Hotel) is also accompanying the team.