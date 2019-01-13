Myanmar’s 71st independence observed

Islamabad : To celebrate the 71st anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Ambassador U Win Myint and his spouse hosted a reception at the Marquee Hall of the Marriott Hotel which was attended by diplomats; defence officers of the Diplomatic Defence Corps; Pakistani officials and business persons. The guest of honour was Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan and the cake was cut after the national anthems and speeches were over. Video of the culture and historical sites of Myanmar were a screened throughout the evening.

Addressing the gathering the host said he was truly delighted to welcome them on this special occasion. “I would like to express a big thank you to the Government of Pakistan and to you for honoring this occasion,” he said. He went on to say that the architect of Independence, General Aung San claimed that only when the country practices the democratic system, will there be independence and Myanmar cannot build a unitary state, meant only for one major national race but must build a federal state, specifying the rights of each national race as only that system ensures peace.

“Therefore the government and the people are trying to build Myanmar to become a democratic nation and improve all sectors of governance as we make efforts to build a modern and developed country,” he said. “We are hoping to convey glad tidings that from this year and in the coming years, there will be more opportunities for all in the political, economic and social sectors.”

Speaking of Myanmar and Pakistan bilateral ties he said both countries enjoy cordial relations rooted in history by helping and maintaining mutual understanding in difficult times. “In fact, our relationship is older than our independence. Diplomatic relations between Myanmar and Pakistan were first established in August 1947 and were later raised to embassy level in 1948. We signed the Treaty of Friendship on June 25, 1952, aiming at strengthening and promoting the bonds of friendship and widening the scope of co-operation. The treaty was ratified by both countries in 1953.” He concluded by assuring that existing ties between the two countries will be further strengthened by co-operation and mutual understanding in the years to come. ‘Myanmar – Pakistan Zindabad!’

The guest of honour congratulated the government and people of Myanmar on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan; thanked the host for inviting him to join in the celebrations and also spoke of increasing bilateral relations especially in food security and security.

Dinner was served and those guests who did not have to leave stayed on to enjoy each other’s company and that of the solicitous members of the embassy.