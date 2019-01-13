Pakistan Post launches export parcel service ‘EMS Plus’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Post Saturday launched the export parcel service ‘EMS Plus' for small traders to deliver their consignments in foreign countries within 72 hours at minimum rates.

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed formally inaugurated the service in a ceremony here at the Pakistan Post head office. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Iftikhar Durrani, Secretary Postal Services Pir Baksh Khan Jamali and Director General of Pakistan Post Naseer Ahmed Khan were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Pakistan had got an honest leader in the person of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under his vision, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is taking measures to make all the loss making state institutions profit generating organisations.

Similarly, he said, effective steps were being taken to steer the Pakistan Post out of losses and make it a profitable entity. The ‘EMS Plus' is one of such measures which would help the organisation earn income, he added.

He said the service, which had been initially launched as a pilot project in Faisalabad, Sialkot and Lahore, under which a parcel of up to 30 kilograms could be booked for six countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, the United Kingdom, Thailand and Australia. The parcels would be shipped to the designated countries same day by air, he added.

Murad Saeed said the service would be extended to other foreign countries in the second phase likely next month. Initially, the service was to be launched for the entire world, however, due to some technical problems, it was started for six countries, he added.

The minister said advertisements would be floated in the newspapers during the current week to hire the services of courier companies in respective countries. Counters would be established at the airports with deployment of the staff of Pakistan Post for timely dispatch of the consignments, he added.