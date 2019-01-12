close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

Oghi Tehsil council demands state land reclamation

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

MANSEHRA: The Oghi Tehsil Council has demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through a unanimously passed resolution to retrieve a piece of land grabbed by mafia in Darband and utilise it in public interest.

"A commercial piece of state land worth billions of rupees has been illegally occupied by influential people in Darband area; the government should reclaim that land to use it for public interests," Abdul Razzaq, a member, told the council in its session held in Darband, with convener Hafiz Younas on Friday.

Abdul Razzaq said the government should launch a crackdown to reclaim the land and hand it over to the tehsil municipal administration, which could generate revenue from it and spend that money on people's welfare. The council also passed another resolution demanding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to spend Tarbela dam royalty on people of Darband.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan