Oghi Tehsil council demands state land reclamation

MANSEHRA: The Oghi Tehsil Council has demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through a unanimously passed resolution to retrieve a piece of land grabbed by mafia in Darband and utilise it in public interest.

"A commercial piece of state land worth billions of rupees has been illegally occupied by influential people in Darband area; the government should reclaim that land to use it for public interests," Abdul Razzaq, a member, told the council in its session held in Darband, with convener Hafiz Younas on Friday.

Abdul Razzaq said the government should launch a crackdown to reclaim the land and hand it over to the tehsil municipal administration, which could generate revenue from it and spend that money on people's welfare. The council also passed another resolution demanding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to spend Tarbela dam royalty on people of Darband.