‘Dysfunctional college in Khyber to be made functional’

BARA: Special Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Technology Kamran Bangash said on Friday that the technical college at Kam Shalman in Landikotal in Khyber tribal district to be made functional soon.

He expressed the views during his visit to the technical college of Kam Shalman, which had remained dysfunctional for 20 years. Assistant commissioner Landikotal and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local leaders were also present on the occasion. Kamran Bangash said he had been directed by the chief minister to visit the institution.

"The Government Polytechnic Institute Kam Shalman's building was constructed 20 years back but no government took any step to make it functional. Classes in the college would commence soon," he added. He said that the PTI government would start classes to impart IT skills the students.

The college would be solarised to ensure uninterrupted power supply to run the equipment, he said, adding, all other necessary equipment would be provided to meet the requirements of the institution.

The special adviser accompanied by assistant commissioner Landikotal and PTI local leaders inspected different sections of the college. The special adviser along with assistant commissioner Landikotal and PTI local leaders examined different sections of the technical college. The technical college was set up in 1998 and remained dysfunctional since then.