Sat Jan 12, 2019
AFP
January 12, 2019

India launches new bid to battle dirty air

World

AFP
January 12, 2019

NEW DELHI: India has launched a new campaign to improve air quality in more than 100 of its pollution-stricken cities, although an environment group said it lacked detail and the legal backing to ensure it is enforced. Air quality in the country of more than 1.25 billion people has deteriorated to critical levels in recent years, with the capital NewDelhi and 13 other Indian cities in the top 15 of a UN list of the world’s most polluted cities.

