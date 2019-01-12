close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
January 12, 2019

Garbage crisis

Newspost

January 12, 2019

Open sewers, coupled with a severe garbage crisis, have created a great deal of problems for Dadu’s residents. All major roads are covered with heaps of garbage. This is one of the main reasons for the spread of serious diseases. Even though a significant amount of budget is allocated to the city, the relevant authorities have not started any development work.

Residents have made multiple complaints, but received no response. The municipal staff too don’t pay attention. They are getting paid for literally no work. The higher authorities must take appropriate step and resolve the problem on an urgent basis.

Zohaib Ahmed ( Dadu )

