Sat Jan 12, 2019
January 12, 2019

Overpopulated country

January 12, 2019

Pakistan is among those countries which are overpopulated. In addition to this, thousands of refugees from neighbouring countries have come and settled in Pakistan after escaping war and poverty in their home countries. But the country doesn’t have proper arrangements to accommodate the rising number of people.

There are no shelters for them and we can see a majority of them sleeping on footpaths. As the population is increasing, poverty is also rising. The government should come up with proper plans to deal with this problem. There has to be proper distribution of food and water for all people living in the country.

Zainab Batool ( Karachi )

