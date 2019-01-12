close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
January 12, 2019

Repeal the ordinance

Newspost

January 12, 2019

The newly announced Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Ordinance, 2019 has met with severe criticism from medical professionals and for the right reasons. This ordinance limits the council’s membership to unspecified but selected public and private medical colleges.

It neither confers council membership on more refined criteria and advanced degrees nor protects the Punjab representation. The ordinance needs discussion in parliament and, more importantly, in advanced medical circles within and outside the country.

Dr M Ellahie ( Islamabad )

