2 police officials hurt in DI Khan bomb blast

DI KHAN: Two police officials sustained injuries as a bomb exploded near a police van in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday morning.

According to police sources, the bomb was planted along the roadside in the area of Kulachi in DI Khan that injured the police officials. The sources said the police van was there to deploy the personnel on the assigned stations. The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital, the sources said.