Not to repeat PML-N mistakes: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Thursday alleged that the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had left behind several ill-planned and incomplete road projects.

According to PTI Central Media Department, he said that proper planning would be carried out at the PC-1 stage of any project for construction of roads to provide all the relevant facilities to the commuters.

Murad Saeed critcised the previous government for alleged poor planning in the construction of various highways. He stated that besides fake promises and hollow claims, a lengthy list of ill-planned projects was the legacy that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had left behind.

He said that in order to establish a network of highways, the construction of roads alone was not sufficient but it needed provision of essential prerequisites including efficient police, standardized signal and communication systems to provide secure and safe traveling facility to the commuters.

He regretted that the previous rulers left behind a large number of ill-planned and incomplete road projects.

The minister said the government needed at least 14000 police personnel to make a number of under-construction roads ‘motorable’.

He said opening these roads without proper arrangements would pose a risk to the road users causing accidents and security related mishaps.

Murad Saeed noted that the worst traditions introduced by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government must be left behind. “We need to ensure proper planning of development projects before execution of any plan.

Proper planning will be carried out at the PC-1 stage of any project for construction of roads,” he emphasised.