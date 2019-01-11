Three arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: The police arrested three accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession. Midh Ranjha police conducted raids at different areas and arrested three accused. The police also recovered weapons, including two rifles and a pistol along with bullets, from them. The accused were M Aslam, Qamar Abbas and M Arshad. The police have registered separate cases against the accused.
SARGODHA: The police arrested three accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession. Midh Ranjha police conducted raids at different areas and arrested three accused. The police also recovered weapons, including two rifles and a pistol along with bullets, from them. The accused were M Aslam, Qamar Abbas and M Arshad. The police have registered separate cases against the accused.