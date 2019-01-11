close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 11, 2019

Three arrested

National

A
APP
January 11, 2019

SARGODHA: The police arrested three accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession. Midh Ranjha police conducted raids at different areas and arrested three accused. The police also recovered weapons, including two rifles and a pistol along with bullets, from them. The accused were M Aslam, Qamar Abbas and M Arshad. The police have registered separate cases against the accused.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan