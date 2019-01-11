PDWP approves 14 projects

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 14 projects worth Rs109.4056 billion.

Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, additional chief secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chaired the meeting. Shahab Ali Shah, secretary P&D Department, its members and officials concerned attended the meeting as well.

The forum considered 15 projects. These pertained to different sectors, including Agriculture, Housing, Health, Population Welfare, Urban Development, Building, Multi-sectoral Development, Local Government, Sports, Tourism and Auqaf sectors for the uplift of the province.

The forum approved 14 projects with an estimated cost of Rs10940.560 million. One project was deferred due to inadequate design and returned to the respective department for rectification. The approved projects included “Solarisation of agriculture tubewells, acquisition of land measuring 4774 kanal in Sureizai Bala in Peshawar, establishment of Nowshera Medical College (Phase-I), Establishment of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical College Peshawar, Construction of two lecture theaters, auditorium, building for prosthodontics, tubewell and overhead tank in Khyber College of Dentistry, Peshawar. The approved project in the Population Welfare sector included an innovative scheme for promotion of population welfare programme for achieving SDGs, FP 2020 goal and vision of population policy; Project of Urban Development sector was “180534 - Development Initiatives for Razar. Approved project of building sector was “Design and Construction of Government Officers Residences at Race Course Garden, Peshawar, etc.