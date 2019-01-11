close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 11, 2019

‘Yellow vest’ anger as French boxer who hit police denied bail

World

AFP
January 11, 2019

PARIS: Supporters of the French boxer filmed punching police officers during a “yellow vest” protest reacted angrily Thursday after he was denied bail at a court hearing where he expressed regret for his outburst. Christophe Dettinger, a former light heavyweight champion caught on camera beating two riot officers, was remanded in custody by a Paris court Wednesday night until his trial on February 13. Dettinger, known as “The Gypsy From Massy” during his days in the ring, has become a symbol of the deep divisions wrought by the “yellow vest” movement, with supporters hailing him as a hero and critics of the anti-government rebellion calling his actions “outrageous”.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World