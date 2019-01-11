‘Yellow vest’ anger as French boxer who hit police denied bail

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Supporters of the French boxer filmed punching police officers during a “yellow vest” protest reacted angrily Thursday after he was denied bail at a court hearing where he expressed regret for his outburst. Christophe Dettinger, a former light heavyweight champion caught on camera beating two riot officers, was remanded in custody by a Paris court Wednesday night until his trial on February 13. Dettinger, known as “The Gypsy From Massy” during his days in the ring, has become a symbol of the deep divisions wrought by the “yellow vest” movement, with supporters hailing him as a hero and critics of the anti-government rebellion calling his actions “outrageous”.
PARIS: Supporters of the French boxer filmed punching police officers during a “yellow vest” protest reacted angrily Thursday after he was denied bail at a court hearing where he expressed regret for his outburst. Christophe Dettinger, a former light heavyweight champion caught on camera beating two riot officers, was remanded in custody by a Paris court Wednesday night until his trial on February 13. Dettinger, known as “The Gypsy From Massy” during his days in the ring, has become a symbol of the deep divisions wrought by the “yellow vest” movement, with supporters hailing him as a hero and critics of the anti-government rebellion calling his actions “outrageous”.