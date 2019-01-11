‘Yellow vest’ anger as French boxer who hit police denied bail

PARIS: Supporters of the French boxer filmed punching police officers during a “yellow vest” protest reacted angrily Thursday after he was denied bail at a court hearing where he expressed regret for his outburst. Christophe Dettinger, a former light heavyweight champion caught on camera beating two riot officers, was remanded in custody by a Paris court Wednesday night until his trial on February 13. Dettinger, known as “The Gypsy From Massy” during his days in the ring, has become a symbol of the deep divisions wrought by the “yellow vest” movement, with supporters hailing him as a hero and critics of the anti-government rebellion calling his actions “outrageous”.