‘Heavy amount returned to AFC, FIFA because of uncertainty in Pak soccer’

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan football future yet again been thrown into corridor of uncertainty, the new Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) administration alleged losing over half a million dollars that were sent back to FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) by previous regime last month.

Syed Sharafat Hussain Bokhari, acting secretary PFF, claimed that the amount was sent back to FIFA and AFC at the start of December when the previous regime headed by Faisal Saleh Hayat feared losing elections.

Former President PFF Faisal Saleh Hayat who is in UAE in connection with the Asian Cup Football when approached on Whatsapp, confirmed returning the amount to the world and Asian bodies. “The amount belonged to them and returned to the concern bodies on demand. The two international bodies have already refused recognising the new body. This body has no international worth,” Faisal Saleh Hayat said. The former PFF president confirmed handing over Rs 18 crore to new body. “We have handed over approximately 18 crore to this body which is unprecedented.

The amount sent back to FIFA and AFC is the one they had directed us to send back which was their amount as per their policy.”Faisal said there was no truth in claims that his federation had spent Rs 23 crore in ten months. “This 23 crore is a big lie. It is pertinent to mention that during the illegal occupation of PFF and its accounts from 2015-18 these people had squandered away approximately four crore from PFF funds which were FIFA and AFC grants. When we regained possession in March 2018, FIFA and AFC asked us for four crore which we had no knowledge and therefore could not account for.”

Faisal Saleh Hayat warned the new body against using the amount from PFF accounts. “The 17.7 crore is in rupee account and also AFC money. Therefore this 17.7 crore can only be spent on the projects already approved by the parent bodies. They have to look for their own source to spend on domestic football.”

He rued missed opportunities due to this infighting. “This infighting has destroyed the game of football in Pakistan and career of several young budding football players.”“In the ongoing Asian Cup here in the UAE, India is also participating having qualified for it about over a year ago.

Pakistan would surely have qualified for this mega event too if these rogue’s had not forcibly taken control in 2015 with government patronage. This is due to the visible fact that Pakistan football was at the ascendancy then haven beaten India in Bangalore in a two match series and later Afghanistan in early 2015 at Lahore, both much higher ranked teams then.”

He feared that Pakistan would go on to miss many other international events in years to come. “We are to miss several other international events including South Asian men and women events and a few juniors in months to come.”