International Kabaddi Taakra: Pak White, India emerge winners on opening day

BAHAWALPUR: Two matches in the International Kabaddi Taakra series were played at Dring Stadium here on Thursday.

In the first match, Pakistan Greens defeated Pakistan Whites by a margin of four points. Pakistan Greens, led by international Farhan Mana secured 48 points while Pakistan Whites managed 44 points.

In the second match, Indian Punjab team beat Iran Youngsters by 8 points margin. Indian Punjab scored 39 points and Iran Youngsters managed 31 points. National anthems of all the contesting countries were played before the start of the matches. At the end of the matches, a delightful prize distribution ceremony was held in which Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal was the chief guest.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, PTI MNA Farooq Azam Malik, district council Chairman Sheikh Dilshad Ahmad, Mayor Aqeel Najam Hashmi Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman and SBP Chief Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk were also present on this occasion. While addressing on this occasion, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar announced to hold a month-long sports camp in Bahawalpur in April this year. He also thanked Commissioner Bahawalpur and security agencies for making remarkable arrangements for opening matches of International Kabaddi Taakra at a short notice.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar the holding of International Kabaddi Taakra in Pakistan is definitely a big honour for the country. “This major event will prove to be a blow of fresh air for Pakistan kabaddi players and sports lovers as well. Pakistan, particularly Punjab has immense talent of kabaddi and our potential kabaddi players were eagerly waiting for such international kabaddi activity,” he added.