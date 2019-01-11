Hamid, Roman move into doubles semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamid Israr and Md Roman Hossain from Bangladesh moved into the doubles semi-finals in the ITF Asia Development Championships (14 & Under) in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Thursday.

The fourth seed pair defeated the sixth seed duo of Temirlan Bekdyldaev and Insar Karypbekov of Kyrgyzstan 6-2, 6-1 in their quarter-final. In a women’s double quarter-final, unseeded pair of Sheeza Sajid from Pakistan and Mongolian Erkhbilguun Byarbaya lost to the third seed duo of Mashfia Afrin from Bangladesh and Shubhangee Laxmi Shah from Nepal 1-6, 2-6.Hassan Ali from Pakistan was defeated by fifth seed Mohammad Alkotop of Jordan 2-6, 1-6 in their singles quarter-final.