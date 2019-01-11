close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

Hamid, Roman move into doubles semis

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamid Israr and Md Roman Hossain from Bangladesh moved into the doubles semi-finals in the ITF Asia Development Championships (14 & Under) in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Thursday.

The fourth seed pair defeated the sixth seed duo of Temirlan Bekdyldaev and Insar Karypbekov of Kyrgyzstan 6-2, 6-1 in their quarter-final. In a women’s double quarter-final, unseeded pair of Sheeza Sajid from Pakistan and Mongolian Erkhbilguun Byarbaya lost to the third seed duo of Mashfia Afrin from Bangladesh and Shubhangee Laxmi Shah from Nepal 1-6, 2-6.Hassan Ali from Pakistan was defeated by fifth seed Mohammad Alkotop of Jordan 2-6, 1-6 in their singles quarter-final.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports