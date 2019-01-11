WAPDA finish fifth in PPFL

KARACHI: Former four-time winners WAPDA finished at the fifth place after holding K-Electric to a 1-1 draw in their last game of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at the KMC Stadium on Thursday.

Mohammad Riaz provided lead to K-Electric in the first minute. Ahmed Faheem levelled it for former four-time winners WAPDA with a solid strike in the 60th minute.WAPDA finished at the fifth place with 45 points.

K-Electric, who had won the crown in the last event, concluded their journey at the sixth place with 41 points.Navy defeated National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) 1-0 to finish at the ninth spot here at KPT Stadium.

Naved Ahmed hit the goal for the winners in the stoppage time.NBP coach Nasir Ismail told ‘The News’ they missed several chances.“During the last five games we conceded goals in the stoppage time and that hurt our eventual position,” Nasir said.The win enabled Navy to finish at the 9th spot with 33 points.

NBP wrapped-up their journey at the eighth place with also with 33 points but with a better goal-average than that of Navy.