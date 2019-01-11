Centre asks Sindh to launch low-cost housing scheme

The federal government has offered to constitute a special task force to construct low-cost houses for poor people in Sindh.

This was the message of the federal government that the chairman of the Prime Minister’s Task Force on Housing, Zaigham Rizvi, gave to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by provincial local government minister Saeed Ghani, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Adviser to Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab. Zaigham told the chief minister that the prime minister wanted the Sindh government to constitute a special task force on housing and construct as many low-cost houses as it could from its own resources and hand over them to poor people in the province on easy installments.

He also told the chief minister that the federal government would also extend maximum support to the provincial government for the construction of the houses. “We [the federal government] are not concerned with what name the provincial government launches the low-cost housing scheme, but our interest is launching of the scheme by the Sindh government with its own resources,” said Zaigham.

Chief Minister Shah said that he would place the matter of the low-housing scheme on the agenda of the next cabinet meeting. “Let the cabinet discuss it at threadbare and decide, then the federal government would be informed accordingly,” he said.