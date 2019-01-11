close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

State Bank wins global award

Business

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has won the global award as the best central bank in promoting Islamic finance for the year 2018, a statement said on Thursday.

The coveted award is conferred by Islamic Finance News (IFN), an arm of REDmoney Group, Malaysia, it added.

IFN Best Banks Poll is regarded as one of the most prestigious accolades in the Islamic finance industry.

The IFN Award as the best central bank for promotion of Islamic finance is the global endorsement of the SBP initiatives for the promotion of Islamic banking in the country, it said.

