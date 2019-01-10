Report on anti-encroachment drive sought

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has directed the relevant authorities to get parks, footpaths and amenity plots vacated from encroachers immediately in the city and submit their reports within three days. The chief secretary issued these instructions to the Karachi commissioner, all six deputy commissioners and municipal bodies such as the KMC, KDA, SBCA, MDA and LDA on Wednesday while presiding over a high-level meeting in the Sindh Secretariat to review the status of the rehabilitation of parks in Karachi. According to a statement issued, the DCs submitted their progress reports on the task, according to which, 52 out of 82 in parks in District South have been vacated, while remaining 30 are under operation. DC West informed that only three parks are under encroachment in his jurisdiction, which will be cleared within three days. DC Korangi said all encroached 213 plots/parks have been vacated, while DC Malir pointed out that only one of total 79 parks is being vacated. DC East said three parks in his jurisdiction are being vacated, while DC Central reported that 35 out of 45 parks are under operation for clearance. Karachi Development Authority Director General Samee Siddiqui informed the meeting that 27 parks of KDA are to be vacated, while others are cleared. CS Shah categorically noted that the amenity plots reserved for schools, parks and other charity purposes should not be allotted against the specific policy.