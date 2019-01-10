Three patwaris arrested

GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Wednesday arrested three Patwaris on charges of misuse of powers and record tempering here from Gujrat. According to Regional Director Sheikh Farid Ahmed, Ghulam Qadir of Chikora, Gujrat submitted an application to the ACE, stating that Patwaris Saeed Ahmed and Javed Iqbal had tempered the record of citizens’ land and properties and were not willing to correct the record. During investigations it was revealed that Patwari Saeed Ahmed, Javed Iqbal and Nusar Iqbal were involved in record tempering and after approval from the competent authority the ACE team arrested all the accused.