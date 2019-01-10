Rs5 million goods burnt in godown fire

MULTAN: A sudden fire erupted at a godown of plastic pipes in the thickly populous area of Chowk Shaheedan in the wee hours of Wednesday, said the rescue officials. Reportedly, Rescue-1122 got information of the fire at around 06:00am. “I saw thick smoke billowing from the godown. Someone called the Rescue-1122,” said a witness Ishfaq Awan. Plastic godown owner Hassan Tariq said that he was investigating the cause behind the fire. Initially, it is roughly estimated that the fire incurred loss of more than Rs5 million. The firefighters doused the fire after five hours.