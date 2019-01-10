Traders observe shutter-down strike against PFA policies

Rawalpindi : The business community of city observed a shutter-down strike against harassing the shopkeepers on Wednesday.

The tension started when the PFA officials sealed some of shops after imposing fines against traders, who were selling ‘unpacked spices’.

The traders strongly protested against harassment policies of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) which has registered 32 FIRs in Ganjmandi Police Station, against wholesalers and retailers including Anjuman-e-Tajraan, Ganjmandi President Raja Jamil and Chaudhry Shoib.

A large number of traders carrying banners and placards marched from Ganjmandi to Rawalpindi Press Club, with their family members and blocked Murree Road.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsen deployed extra force due to control the situation in and around Raja Bazaar, Ganjmandi, Namak Mandi, Dalgaran Bazaar, Narankari Bazaar, Gandum Mandi, Ratta and several other areas.

Railways Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed intervened the matter and contacted Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Umar Jahangir and City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsen to resolve the issue amicably.

All Punjab Traders Association (APTA) President Shahid Ghafoor Piracha during a press conference at Rawalpindi Press Club has given a week to Punjab government to review its policies otherwise traders would close down all business in the province including Rawal-pindi. He said PFA along with police was continuously harassing business community.

He said that he was in close contact with the business community of other cities to close down all business activities in the province. He has warned local management to cancel FIR against the businessmen immediately otherwise they would stage a ‘sit in’ in front of Parliament House.

Rawalpindi Traders Association (RTA) Central President Sharjeel Mir in a press conference said that government should review its policies to avoid the situation. Government had promised to provide jobs but it was continuously unemployed public, he said.

Anjuman-e-Tajraan Ganjmandi president who was also nominated in FIR said that they have informed Railways Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed about the attitude of PFA, and told him that Punjab government was not allowing them to do business.