Packages distributed among heirs of martyrs

BARA: ‘Shuhada’ packages were distributed among 43 families of martyred tribesmen and personnel of the security forces at a ceremony in Frontier Corps (FC) camp in Milward.

Wing Commander of Mahsud Scouts Lt Colonel Imran Khattak attended the ceremony as chief guest. The family members of the martyrs, local elders and district administration officials were also present.

They paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyred soldiers and tribal people. Speaking on the occasion, Lt Col Imran Khattak said the security forces had restored peace with the help of the tribesmen.

He said the militants destroyed the houses of the tribal people, business markets and infrastructure. “We will always remember the sacrifices of the tribal people and soldiers for the sake of motherland,” he added. The chief guest said the militants could not succeed in their evil designs to harm Pakistan as brave people and security forces were on the same page.