Tennis coaching, tutors courses in Islamabad

from January 25

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is holding an ITF “Play Tennis” coaching course and a tutors course from January 25-28 at PTF Complex in Islamabad.

The courses will be conducted by Seyed Amir Borghei (ITF Development Officer for West and Central Asia), Asim Shafik (National Development Director, PTF) and Kamran Khalil (National Coordinator of Junior Tennis Initiative).

PTF stated that this is the first coaching course of its kind being held in Pakistan after it was updated by the ITF. “Both male and female aspirants who wish to pursue a career in coaching are eligible to participate in the course,” stated PTF. The course targets coaches who wish to introduce children, especially 10 and under, to tennis.

In the tutors course a selected group of candidates will be trained by the ITF expert as future tutors for Play Tennis courses in Pakistan.