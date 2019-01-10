Don’t follow the sign

People who travel from Peshawar to the New Islamabad Airport are often misdirected by the signpost near the airport premises. A large number of people who take the motorway to the airport from Peshawar have complained that the arrow on the signpost points towards the wrong direction. As a consequence, many passengers tend to go straight instead of turning left as they should. Once they realise that they have been led astray by the signpost, many of them have to reverse or make dangerous turns to enter the airport through the correct exit.

The authorities are requested to move this signpost a little further down and ensure that the arrow points in the right direction. This will make it easier for people to know what route to take.

Irfan Khattak

Peshawar