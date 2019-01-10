Beyond the drawdown

US President Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw 7,000 American troops from Afghanistan has been viewed as a sign of capitulation. Some experts have maintained that the US cannot win the Afghan war on the basis of its military strength.

Regardless of the reasons for Trump’s decision to reduce the number of troops in the war-torn country, it is evident that the US has realised that a long-drawn-out war can achieve little. The US has understood the importance of meaningful dialogue in restoring peace in Afghanistan and paving the way for progress.

Sheeraz Akhtar Bhutto

Shikarpur

*****

The withdrawal of troops from Syria and Afghanistan has raised concerns among America’s allies. Many of them fear that a hasty pullout from both countries will revive the presence of Isis in Syria and culminate in the failure of peace talks between Washington and the Afghan Taliban.

However, given the repercussions of US military involvement in both countries, the US president’s decisions ought to be welcomed. The so-called war on terror spearheaded by the US has resulted in unprecedented destruction and any attempt to put an end these long wars shouldn’t be discouraged.

Mohammad Tabasum Malhan

Ghotki