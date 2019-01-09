Man strangled by wife, son, son-in-law

HAFIZABAD: A watchman of Ali Town was strangulated to death by his wife, son and son-in-law as a sequel to family disputes. According to police, poverty-stricken 55-year-old M Boota often quarrels with his wife and sons. On Monday night, they exchanged harsh words. Accused Shah Bahraam, Ameer Bibi and another Shahnawaz allegedly strangulated him to death and fled. Police found the body from his house and arrested Shah Bahraam and Ameer Bibi.