Money-laundering case: List of confiscated KKF properties submitted to court

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday submitted a report before the anti terrorism court with regard to confiscated properties of Muttahida Qaumi Movement's charity organisation Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation in money laundering case.

The FIA told the court that confiscated properties worth billions of rupees were situated at Karachi, Hyderabad and Khairpur.

The Federal Investigation Agency submitted that confiscated properties were found in the FB Area, Liaqatabad, Rafa-e-Aam Society, Surjani Town, Orangi Town, Malir, Qasba Colony, Garden and Lyari areas.

The FIA submitted that details of properties were sent to deputy commissioners East, West South and Central and concerned authorities had been restrained from selling or buying the confiscated properties or transferring the properties till decision of the court.

The FIA submitted that further probe with regard to money laundering was under way.

The court taking the report on record adjourned the hearing till January 17. It is pertinent to mention that Muttahida Qaumi Movementfounder Altaf Hussain, former senator Babar Ghauri and other party leaders were booked in the case.