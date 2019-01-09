Two of a family killed on resistance in Multan

MULTAN: Two members of a family were killed while as many sustained injuries during a dacoity incident at Mati Tal on Tuesday. Five dacoits stormed into a house and looted cash and other valuables.

They opened indiscriminate firing when the family resisted. As a result, Zulfiqar Ali and Bashir were killed on the spot while Muhammad Mursilin and Wazir Ahmed Khan sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital. Police have started investigation.

Arts Council to host drama festival from 13th: The Multan Arts Council will organise a drama festival for the recreation of people and providing opportunities to local artists. According to Multan Arts Council resident director Sajjad Jahanian, seven dramas would be staged within a week from January 13 to 19. He said that such a mega festival was being organised after 1982 in the arts council.

Although, they had staged drama contests among the students of various universities a few months ago but the recent event would offer opportunities to all citizens. He said that Multan Arts Council sought scripts of dramas from writers and different drama teams of the region.

“We have received 13 scripts, out of which seven are selected after thorough analysis by a three-member judges committee.” He said that the arts council would award cash prizes to top three winners: Rs50,000 for first, Rs30,000 for second and Rs20,000 for the third position-holder.

To a question, he said that the university students, people and professional artists of national level had submitted scripts for this mega event.

Jahanian said that another 10 prizes would be given to the best actors, best comedians, best director, best writer, best dance performer and some others.

Shelter home: Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik Tuesday inaugurated the shelter home for homeless people at general bus stand here.

Talking to media men, he said that the shelter home would accommodate about 150 homeless people. “Free of cost meal would be provided to the people. Another shelter home is also being constructed at the Multan Railway Station. District Council Chief Executive Officer Iqbal Fareed would be the in-charge of both the shelter homes,” he added. To a query, he said that a separate portion of the shelter home was designated for women and kids. Similarly, these shelter homes have foolproof security arrangements and the parking facility, he added.

Commits suicide: A girl committed suicide near Bahawalpur Bypass on Tuesday. Nasim Bibi ended her life by strangling herself. The motive behind the incident is still not ascertained. Police have started investigation.