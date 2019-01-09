close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
January 9, 2019

Our national hero

Newspost

January 9, 2019

Aitzaz Hasan was only 15 when he sacrificed his life to save the lives of hundreds of students. It was in January 2014 when Hasan stopped a suicide bomber from entering his school at Ibrahimzai Village of Hangu. Last Sunday (January 6), the entire nation paid tribute to the national hero on his fifth death anniversary.

His mother expressed that the country is proud of her son who didn’t think twice before sacrificing his life. Hasan is also honoured with Sitara-e-Shujaat – a high civilian award for bravery.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi

