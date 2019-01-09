SPSC delays

One of my relatives received a letter from the SPSC for a physical fitness test for the post of assistance superintendent prison in home department. He was directed to appear in the SPSC head office on January 7, 2019 at 10AM. He left his native village one day before the test to reach Hyderabad. On the test day, he reached the head office on time. There were more than 100 aspirants at the centre. They all were asked to wait. After a long wait, a clerk told them that since the office didn’t have the instrument to measure the applicant’s height, the physical test was postponed. He added that everyone would be informed about the new test date shortly.

It is surprising that an institute which recruits officers and bureaucrats hadn’t done proper planning. Many aspirants reached there from far-flung areas and faced difficulties while looking for accommodation. They even had to spend a large sum of money on their travel. The chairman of the SPSC is requested to look into this matter in order to avoid such inconveniences in future.

Riaz Ahmed

Hyderabad