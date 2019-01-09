Tourism revenue

This letter refers to the article ‘Ruins of the past’ (January 7) by Mubarak Ali. Keeping in view the importance of historical buildings for generating revenue and employment as mentioned by the author, I would further suggest that in Pakistan we can use religious places to generate revenue and provide job opportunities.

The country has churches, forts, mosques, gurdwaras, temples, museums, gardens, Buddhist relics, princely state remnants like White Palace Swat, Noor Mahal Palace Bahawalpur and many other historical buildings/installations which can be preserved and protected in order to generate revenue and employment by opening such installations to domestic and foreign tourists. Installations in Punjab and Sindh can be visited by tourists in winter while various locations in the north of Pakistan (Chitral, Swat and GB) can be visited by tourists in summer. This will bring revenue for the country throughout the year.

Shakeel Khan

Peshawar