Tue Jan 08, 2019
January 8, 2019

Six injured as van plunges into canal

National

January 8, 2019

Our correspondent

OKARA: Six persons were injured when their van fell into the canal due to thick fog here on Monday. The van was going from Shergarh to Habibabad. The driver could not figure out the road due to poor visibility and drove the vehicle into the canal. The local villagers rescued the passengers and shifted them to the hospital.

