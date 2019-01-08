Six injured as van plunges into canal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our correspondent
OKARA: Six persons were injured when their van fell into the canal due to thick fog here on Monday. The van was going from Shergarh to Habibabad. The driver could not figure out the road due to poor visibility and drove the vehicle into the canal. The local villagers rescued the passengers and shifted them to the hospital.
