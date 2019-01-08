NAB to file supplementary reference against LDA officials

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau on Monday decided to file ‘Supplementary Reference’ against officials of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for misusing their conferred authority and gaining illegal pecuniary advantages by corrupt means which allegedly caused loss to national exchequer worth millions.

The decision was taken in bureau’s regional board meeting (RBM) which was presided by Director General (DG), NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem. The Board decided to upgrade an inquiry into investigation and recommended for filing of two corruption references in accountability courts, Lahore.

NAB Lahore has already filed an ‘Interim Reference’ into the case and during the investigation proceedings it revealed misuse of government funds in the wake of commercialisation fee. The Board decided to file an ‘Interim Reference’ against Hafiz Sarfraz Anwar, President and Malik Sajjad Haider, General Secretary of Public Health Engineering Employees Cooperative Housing Society over allegations of cheating public at large by illegal allotments of numerous commercial plots of the Society and alleged misappropriation during the sale proceeds generated, thereof and also by illegal transfer of plots mortgaged with LDA. The investigations revealed that both accused in connivance with one another caused a loss to the Society for an amount of Rs5.3million (approx) in electrification works.

It was decided by the regional board to authorise the up-gradation of ongoing inquiry against Ghulam Mustafa, Khadija Commodities Private Limited into investigation following the allegations of cheating public at large, wherein, the accused allegedly embezzled Rs270million (approx) of more than 900 affectees. NAB Lahore officials got arrested accused Ghulam Mustafa who is under custody of NAB Lahore.