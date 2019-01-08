England women’s football team to train in Qatar for first time

DOHA: England’s women football team will hold a winter training camp in World Cup 2022 host Qatar this month, officials in the Gulf and the English Football Association confirmed on Monday.The team will train at Doha’s Aspire Zone from January 14-22, said officials in Qatar, as they continue preparations for the World Cup later this year and ahead of taking part in the SheBelieves Cup, a four-team tournament in the United States in February and March.