SSGC down Navy to leap towards crown

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) took a giant step towards the crown when they downed Navy 3-0 thanks to Saadullah’s double in their penultimate match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at KPT Stadium on Monday.

The win enabled them to surge to the summit with 50 points. They have a game against former four-time winners Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in hand.Following an action-packed but barren first half, international striker Saadullah hit a brace, striking goals in the 50th and 78th minute.

Raziq added to the misery of Navy by hitting a solid goal in the 79th minute to seal a comfortable win.SSGC coach Tariq Lutfi was happy with the outcome. “It’s a welcome win,” Tariq told ‘The News’. “In the first half we faced problems as Navy played defensively. In the second, our boys created some chances that enabled Saadullah to score two goals,” said Tariq, a former Pakistan coach.

This was after a long time that Saadullah clicked for his side. “I had told Saadullah that he would be a star if he performed well and he did a fine job at the right time,” Tariq said.

KRL and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are also in contention for the title.PAF are at the second spot with 48 points with a game against Nushki’s Baloch FC in hand. KRL stand third with 45 points and two games in hand.

It seems that January 13, the final day of the league, will be absorbing as KRL and SSGC will face each other. In the other outing of the day, here at KMC Stadium, former two-time winners Army edged past K-Electric 1-0.

Ansar Abbas hit the winner in the stoppage time.Army moved to 46 points from 25 outings. K-Electric collected 40 points from 25 matches.Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) are in relegation zone. SNGPL have 19 points from 24 matches, while KPT trail at 17 from 24 matches. Both sides are to play two more matches each, which will decide their fate for the next season.Baloch FC have already been relegated.