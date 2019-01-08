Where’s my house?

Almost 30 years ago, in 1989, the CDA held computerised ballot for the allotment of plots in Islamabad’s Sector E12/4 to the public. It issued allotment letters to the successful applicants in October, 1990. Applicants who were 40-year-old then are now in the last phase of their life, while several have died, but the sector is yet to be constructed.

Since 1989, numerous housing societies have been established in the country, but the relevant authorities didn’t think of handing over the land to those declared successful in the E12/4 sector balloting. One thing is common among past and present Pakistani governments: no one likes to give priority to the problems faced by law-abiding citizens.

Malik T Ali

Lahore