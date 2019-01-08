Aerial firing

The growing trend of aerial firing and use of fire crackers on celebratory occasions, especially marriages and Eid and New Year celebrations, has made the lives of citizens miserable. Stray bullets have caused serious injuries and, in some cases, death but people have not stopped practising such dangerous activity.

It was good to note that last year the Sindh police advertised public service messages on electronic and social media to educate people regarding the dangers of aerial firing. Still more than 10 cases of injury due to aerial firing were reported in Karachi alone. The government must take strict action in order to deal with this issue which puts the lives of citizens in danger.

Iqra Iqbal

Karachi