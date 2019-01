Man killed, another injured during robbery in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A man was shot dead and another sustained injuries during a robbery in Dijkot police area.

Bandits stormed into the house of Faqeer Hussain at Chak 242/RB, took the family hostage and collected cash and valuables. In the meantime, some family members offered resistance. It infuriated the dacoits and they opened fire on them. As a result, 22-year-old Saeed Ahmad and 23-year-old Muhammad Akmal received bullet injuries. They were rushed to a hospital where Saeed succumbed to injuries while the condition of Akmal was stated to be critical. The police have started investigation.

Fesco issues shutdown programme: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown programme due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the programme issued by the company here, power supply from Model Town, Agri University, Muneerabad, Qudratabad, Rasheedabad, Sadar Bazaar and Gulshan Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Sant Singh Road feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Jhamra and Sammundri Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Judgewala feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Kallarwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Kausarabad feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road-II grid station, Kot Fazil feeder emanating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Lasoori and Mureedwala feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Razabad feeder emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Aliabad feeder originating from 132-KV Satiana grid station, Rodala feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Jhumra City feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Khurrianwala City feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurrianwala grid station, Johal feeder originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Badshahi Masjid and Hindoana feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Khannuana and Manara feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Langar Makhdoom and Kanwanwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, New Factory Area feeder originating from 132-KV Chenabnagar grid station, Al-Barkat feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Bhola Pir and Sohal feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Ashraf Colony, Mongi Road and Shalimar feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, City Mamonkanjan feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, City Sammundri, Sain Wazir Ali and Gojra Road (Naradada) feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Dasoha and Mujahidabad feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Mominabad and Zulfiqar Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, SKP Road, Ashrafabad and Ghaziabad feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station and Depot Bazaar feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 1pm while Lakkar Mandi, Bakkar Mandi, Sheikh Colony, Ali Housing and Gulfishan feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, all feeders of 132-KV Ibraheem Fiber grid station, Lahore Road and Chawla feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurrianwala grid station, Rehmat Shah and Alam Shah feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Rasheedabad and Rehmat Town feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 9am to 2pm on Monday (January 7).

Similarly, electricity supply from Sufi Di Kothi and Namdar feeders originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:30am to 1:30pm whereas Circular Road, Bismillahpur, Maqbool Road, Tata Bazaar, Dr Tariq Rasheed and Darul Ehsan feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe loadshedding from 8am to 12 noon on January 7.