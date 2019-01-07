Rizwan, Faheem lined up for third Test

ISLAMABAD: Following back to back defeats against South Africa, Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf have been lined up for the third and last Test starting at Wanderers (Johannesburg) from Friday.

A well-placed accompanying the team confirmed to The News that both have been asked to get ready for expected call in the playing line up for the last Test on the tour. Top-order batsman and backup wicketkeeper Rizwan was in superb form with the bat at the time of his selection on the touring squad. His contributions with the bat for Pakistan back up teams earned him a place on the 16-member squad. He was expected to be give chance ahead of struggling Fakhar Zaman in the playing XI even for the second Test that Pakistan lost by nine wickets on the fourth day morning. 26-year old Rizwan has just played one Test for Pakistan besides representing the country in 25 one-dayers and 10 T20 internationals. “In all likelihood he would be playing the third and last Test starting at Wanderers in four-day time. He has been asked to get ready for the Test,” an official accompanying the team when approached, said.

The official said that management even was considering him for the second Test but at the end decided giving Fakhar another chance. “Rizwan should have been there as majority of the management was even supporting his inclusion on the team. Skipper Sarfraz however wanted to give Fakhar another chance to flourish at Test level,” the official sad.

The wicket at Wanderers is considered as the fastest in South Africa. “The chances even are there that for the first time in many years, Pakistan would go into the Test with four-pronged pace attack. Hassan Ali and Faheem both are expected to earn a place on the playing XI. Hassan was there on the team for the first Test while Faheem is expected to be playing first Test on the tour.” With the inclusion of Faheem, Pakistan management approach would also be to give batting line up mush required stability which has been lacking so far on the tour.

Pakistan team is also considering making some more changes in the playing XI. Fakhar and Imamul Haq form has been of big worry for the touring party that now is considering having a new partner with Shan Masood. For a humble start, Shan Masood has emerged as one of the future hopes for the country in Test cricket. The way he played both innings at Newlands has given a ray of hope for the coaching staff as well as to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to think on different options for the future Test cricket.