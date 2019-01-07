Career counselling; questions and answers

Q1: I regularly read your columns. I just completed my bachelors in Mechatronic Engineering (Robotics) (honors degree) with GPA 2.54. I’m confused either to join MBA or MS programme. I’m looking for your help to guide me either of the fields and the relevant subject for MS as admission in electronics or mechanics is not possible with GPA 2.54. (Qazi Hassaan - Nowshehra)

Ans: I suggest you should work for a few years in the relevant industry and gain some practical experience before getting into a management programme such as MBA. It is important to get the experience of industry and machines and implement the knowledge and move forward.

Q2: My son studied Telecommunication Engineering with 2.49 GPA. He also did Masters in Engineering Management from England in 2014. Now he is looking after a software development company with me. He wants to do a PhD in Disaster Management. I would appreciate if you can kindly suggest what he should choose to study? (Abdul Mujahid - Sadiqabad)

Ans: I suggest that your son should work in an industry which is relevant to his academic background for few years. This will give him a strong base before starting a PhD programme. If he has decided about doing a PhD and that too in Disaster Management; he should explore the subject area quite a bit and develop an important researching topic in disaster management. There are a number of institutions around the globe that offer disaster management and I will advise him further once he has finalised the subject for research.

Q3: I studied Bachelors in Commerce. I have three-year practical experience in retail sector in Pakistani markets. Now I’m willing to do a Masters programme in Supply Chain Management. Your guidance is very important to me and shall be highly appreciated. (Sajid Kamboh - Kamoke)

Ans: Supply Chain Management (SCM) will play a key role in improving your career prospects especially if you continue to involve in huge franchise whether household or food chains etc. A degree in SCM from a foreign country/ institution will provide a slightly better head start.

Q4: I have taken electronic engineering degree exam and waiting for the result. Sir, can you please advise me what subject/ programme should I study now? I look forward for your suggestion. (Kamran Ali Khan - Charsadda)

Ans: I suggest two perfect choices which will lead you to an MS after which I would suggest you work to gain relevant hands on experience for few years and then think about doing a management degree like MBA. With your current academic profile I would suggest you do a Postgraduate degree in Mechatronics or the other option would be communication engineering choosing wireless and mobile communication as a specialist programme. These degrees are here to stay for many years to come and shall not minimise your future career prospects in foreign countries or here in Pakistan perhaps it will enhance your career prospects.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).