January 7, 2019
January 7, 2019

Water reservoir

January 7, 2019

A joint venture of a Pakistani and a Chinese company has won the bid for the construction of the Rs309 billion Mohmand Dam with the capacity to generate 800MW of cheap electricity. The dam will be able to store three hundred thousand cusec of water and will save Charsadda, Peshawar and Nowshera from flood.

The construction of the multipurpose dam could have been completed many years ago, had the past governments been serious in developing additional water reservoirs and contributing to hydropower generation in the country.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar

