Benazir’s statue not being displayed

NAWABSHAH: The statue of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto is lying in a dilapidated condition at the H.M. Khoja Library and Museum and not being put up for public display.

According to PPP activist, Asghar Jamali the statue was designed by a local artist who handed it over to the H.M. Khoja Library administration but the statue was not properly maintained at the facility.

The statue which was put in a little attended corner fell into disrepair, he said. Talking to The News, District Nazim and PPP leader Sardar Jam Tamachi said the statue was put away from display as it did not properly portray the great leader. Agreeing with the Nazim, the Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar told The News that the statue was not in a condition from the beginning to be put up for public display.