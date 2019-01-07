close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2019

Benazir’s statue not being displayed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2019

NAWABSHAH: The statue of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto is lying in a dilapidated condition at the H.M. Khoja Library and Museum and not being put up for public display.

According to PPP activist, Asghar Jamali the statue was designed by a local artist who handed it over to the H.M. Khoja Library administration but the statue was not properly maintained at the facility.

The statue which was put in a little attended corner fell into disrepair, he said. Talking to The News, District Nazim and PPP leader Sardar Jam Tamachi said the statue was put away from display as it did not properly portray the great leader. Agreeing with the Nazim, the Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar told The News that the statue was not in a condition from the beginning to be put up for public display.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan