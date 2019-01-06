SC issues notice to IWTC

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday issued a notice to the Indus Water Treaty Commission (IWTC) in a case pertaining to water theft by India from the River Indus.

As a two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar took up the case on Saturday, the petitioner contended before the court that India was stealing water from the River Indus and the route of the Marala Link Canal should be changed.

After hearing the arguments, the CJP issued a notice to the IWT Commission and sought a report in 10 days.

On December 30, the chief justice heard a petition alleging that water was being stolen from the River Ravi and the Abasia Link Canal by India. He ordered Punjab Irrigation Department Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza to submit a report on the matter by Jan 4.