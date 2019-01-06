UBL Funds, Descon script victories

LAHORE: UBL Funds, Adsells, Descon and Nestle notched up victories in the Jotun Presents Pepsi T20 Cricket Gala 2019 matches played here at various venues.

In the first match of the day, Adsells overcame 3D Modeling by 61 runs. Adsells, batting first, slammed 218/3 with Mohsin Dar smashing unbeaten 100 and Anwar Khan 76. In reply, 3D Modeling could score 157/6 with Imtiaz Anwar hitting 38. Abid Hussain picked up 3/29 and Abdul Saboor Khawaja 2/20. Mohsin Dar was man of the match.

In the second match of the day, Descon thumped Berger Paints by 7 wickets. Berger Paints, batting first, struck 155/9 with Faiz Elahi scoring 47 and Ali Amjad 43. Faheem Butt bagged 2/28 and Waseem William 2/26. In reply, Descon achieved the target losing just 3 wickets with Abdul Iqbal thwarting 64 and Salman Sadiq 49. Abdul Iqbal was declared player of the match. UBL Funds beat International Petrochemicals by 2 wickets. International Petrochemicals scored 137/8 with Imran Nasserullah making 36. Zeeshan took 3/26 and M Anas 3/18. UBL Funds chased the target losing 8 wickets. M Akmal struck 48 and Umer Amjad 22. Umer Farooq picked up 3/26 and Muneeb Umer 2/23.

In another match of the day, Nestle overwhelmed Ibex Digital by 6 wickets. Ibex Digital were all out for 140 with Ahmar Sultan Butt hitting 59. Ghulam Murtaza clinched 4/21. Nestle, in reply, landed home safely losing 4 wickets. Umer Akbar Khan smashed 67 and Nadeem 36. Ghulam Murtaza was adjudged as man of the match. In the last match of the day, Abacus beat Zameen.com. Abacus piled up a total of 184 with Sharoon John scoring 70. Zohaib Nabi and Ali Abbas took 2 wickets each. In reply, Zameen.com could score 157/8. Laeeq Ahmad made 39 and Zohaib Nabi 35. Mawaz claimed 3/22 and Sohail Sikandar 2/36. Sharoon John was named player of the match.

Earlier, Adsells, Meezan Bank, 3D Modeling, Abacus, International Petrochemicals and Zameen.com won the opening matches of the Pepsi Presents Jotun T20 Cricket Gala 2019 played here at various venues.

In the first match, Adsells outlasted Finca Bank by 69 runs. Batting first, Adsells scored 136 runs all out with Anwar Khan hitting 35. For Finca Bank, Usman Haider clinched 4/31, Khurram Shahzad 2/25. In reply, Finca Bank were all out for 67. Abdul Saboor Khawaja bowled brilliantly and grabbed 5/21 and Mohsin Dar claimed 4/19. Abdul Saboor was named man of the match. In the second match of the day, Meezan Bank defeated Descon by 3 wickets. Batting first, Descon scored 143/7 with Salman Sadiq scoring 52 and Rana Tahir 25. Rizwan Akram and Shan Khan bagged two wickets each. In reply, Meezan Bank achieved the target losing 7 wickets. Wakeel Rizwan hammered 64. For Descon, Wassem William captured 4/20. Meezan’s Rizwan Akram was declared player of the match. 3D Modeling overpowered Berger Paints by 89 runs. Batting first, 3D Modeling posted 214/4 with Jawad smashing swashbuckling 101 runs and Imiaz Anwar 56. Rashid Ali and Majid Hussain picked up 2 wickets each. In reply, Berger Paints could score 125/9. M Anwar claimed 4/12. Jawad Muhammad of 3D Modeling earned man of the match award. Abacus outlasted UBL Funds by 52 runs. Abacus set a target of 213/2 with Sohail Sikandar hammering 126 and Sharoon John 67. In reply, UBL Funds were all out for 161. Uzair Dar struck 44, Muhammad Akmal 36. Sharoon John and Harris got 2 wickets each. Sohail Sikandar was adjudged as man of the match.

International Petrochemicals toppled Nestle by 4 wickets. Batting first, Nestle scored 154/8 with Hamid Hayat hitting 87. Mubeeb Umar captured 4/16. In reply, Int’l Petrochemicals achieved the target losing 4 wickets. Adnan Pervaiz slammed 39 and Waheed Anwar 32. Farhan Yousaf took 3/28 and Ghulam Murtza 2/34. Mubeeb Umar named man of the match.

In the final match of the day, Zameen.com beat Ibex Digital by 2 wickets. Ibex Digital piled up a total of 212/4 with Ahmad Ali striking 94 and Zohaib Ashraf 51. Ijaz got 2/37. In reply, Zameen.com chased the target for the loss of 2 wickets. Laeeq Ahmad hit 35 and Zohaib Nabi 30. Zohaib Ashraf bagged 3/22. Ahmad Ali was declared player of the match.