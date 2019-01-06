WI women cricketers to tour Pakistan

LAHORE: The West Indies women cricket team will tour Pakistan later this month to play a T20 and ODI matches at Karachi and in UAE.

The West Indies women’s team will play three T20 matches in Karachi from against Pakistan. The team will reach Pakistan on January 30 and play at the Southend Club, from January 31 to February 3.

The national training camp will launch on January 16, at National Stadium Karachi. The head coach Mark Coles will be the commandant of the national women cricket team. In the second phase, a series of three ODI matches will be played in Dubai at ICC Academy from February 7 to 11. In 2018, Pakistan women’s team have won nine T20 matches and lost a similar number of games. However, the national team played altogether seven one-day matches, winning three and losing four of them.